LBTC

LBTC is an institutional grade yield-bearing bitcoin, fully-backed by BTC and free to compose throughout DeFi. LBTC allows allocators to grow their BTC holdings while retaining core exposure to the asset. It’s secured by a decentralized consortium of 14 digital asset leaders, and is the largest Bitcoin LST commanding 60% of the market. LBTC provides passive yield derived from staking the underlying BTC to Babylon’s Bitcoin Staking Protocol. LBTC is the fouth-largest BTC derivative trailing only non-yield-bearing tokens WBTC, CBBTC and BTBC.

NameLBTC

RankNo.9122

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1 043,08%

Circulation Supply11 784,25882022

Max Supply0

Total Supply11 784,25882022

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High127777.10143093918,2025-08-14

Lowest Price52992.9830977622,2024-09-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLBTC is an institutional grade yield-bearing bitcoin, fully-backed by BTC and free to compose throughout DeFi. LBTC allows allocators to grow their BTC holdings while retaining core exposure to the asset. It’s secured by a decentralized consortium of 14 digital asset leaders, and is the largest Bitcoin LST commanding 60% of the market. LBTC provides passive yield derived from staking the underlying BTC to Babylon’s Bitcoin Staking Protocol. LBTC is the fouth-largest BTC derivative trailing only non-yield-bearing tokens WBTC, CBBTC and BTBC.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
LBTC/USDT
Lombard
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (LBTC)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
LBTC/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (LBTC)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...