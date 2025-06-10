LIBERTY

$Liberty is a freedom-themed meme coin featuring a cartoon Statue of Liberty holding a one-dollar coin, symbolizing economic independence and personal will.

NameLIBERTY

RankNo.649

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.06%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.14452529982945186,2025-08-15

Lowest Price0.014208785126696658,2025-06-10

Public BlockchainBSC

Introduction$Liberty is a freedom-themed meme coin featuring a cartoon Statue of Liberty holding a one-dollar coin, symbolizing economic independence and personal will.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.