Cyberlife is an AI-native gaming ecosystem on Base that empowers creators to build, play, and tokenize games using AI. Users can generate 2D and 3D games through simple prompts, own digital assets as NFTs, and monetize creations through the LIFE token economy.

NameLIFE

RankNo.4635

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100 000 000

Total Supply100 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.33862363562044756,2025-10-28

Lowest Price0.001490102457604418,2025-10-21

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

