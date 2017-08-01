LRC

Loopring is a protocol for scalable, secure exchanges and payments on Ethereum using zkRollup. Loopring’s zkRollup now supports not just trading, but transfers as well.You can send ETH and ERC20 tokens instantly, for free, and with the same 100% Ethereum security guarantees.We will also launch an Ethereum smart-wallet mobile app for non-technical users to solve the user onboarding challenge soon.

NameLRC

RankNo.332

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.08%

Circulation Supply1,367,105,325.0232475

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,373,873,397.4424574

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2017-08-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.053 USDT

All-Time High3.827154981643715,2021-11-10

Lowest Price0.019860698096,2019-12-18

Public BlockchainETH

