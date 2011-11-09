LTC

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.

NameLTC

RankNo.18

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0021%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,115.79%

Circulation Supply76,509,551.98347135

Max Supply84,000,000

Total Supply84,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9108%

Issue Date2011-11-09 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued4.3 USDT

All-Time High412.96014112,2021-05-10

Lowest Price1.1137399673461914,2015-01-14

Public BlockchainLTC

Sector

Social Media

LTC/BTC
Litecoin
24H High
24H Low
24H Volume (LTC)
24H Amount (BTC)
