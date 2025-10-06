LYN

Everlyn AI is the first Web3-native AI video protocol, generating cinematic-quality videos in just 25 seconds through its proprietary foundational model, Everlyn-1.

NameLYN

RankNo.705

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.95%

Circulation Supply255,638,570

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2556%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0104430541406704,2025-10-06

Lowest Price0.09658291416276109,2025-11-03

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

