Lympid is a regulatory-compliant platform to issue and trade premium RWAs: Horses, Art, Luxury Watches, US Treasuries, Real Estate, and much more. Strategic Investment Round featured 1inch (largest Defi aggregator). Lympid is one of the first projects accelerated by Chainlink and Anchorage.

NameLYP

RankNo.4312

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100 000 000

Total Supply92 087 442,53523274

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.34775299131507265,2025-01-24

Lowest Price0.01327933136604906,2025-10-26

Public BlockchainBASE

Lympid is a regulatory-compliant platform to issue and trade premium RWAs: Horses, Art, Luxury Watches, US Treasuries, Real Estate, and much more. Strategic Investment Round featured 1inch (largest Defi aggregator). Lympid is one of the first projects accelerated by Chainlink and Anchorage.

