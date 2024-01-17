LYX

Co-founded by blockchain innovators Fabian Vogelsteller, who authored the ERC20 token standard and developed web3.js, and Marjorie Hernandez, an innovation expert with experience leading EY’s Innovation Lab in Berlin, LUKSO is pioneering a new era of decentralized applications for the creative industry. Leveraging ETH 2.0's technology, LUKSO introduces unique LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs) and the Universal Profile (UP) account system, enhancing blockchain's usability and access through advanced smart contracts and user-centric digital identities.

NameLYX

RankNo.790

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.98%

Circulation Supply30,535,906.59

Max Supply0

Total Supply42,115,181.93

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.614818376214712,2024-01-17

Lowest Price0.5508968765168473,2025-07-01

Public BlockchainLYX

Sector

Social Media

