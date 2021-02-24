MASK

Mask Network is positioned to become the bridge that connects internet users from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. The foundational technology of Mask Network is a peer to peer encrypted messaging application, with new functions continuously being created around this foundation.

NameMASK

RankNo.371

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)20.09%

Circulation Supply100,000,000

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date2021-02-24 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.85 USDT

All-Time High97.91962343,2021-02-24

Lowest Price0.5230532270919396,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Mask Network is positioned to become the bridge that connects internet users from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. The foundational technology of Mask Network is a peer to peer encrypted messaging application, with new functions continuously being created around this foundation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+

MASK/USDC
Mask Network
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (MASK)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--

