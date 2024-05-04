MAS

Massa offers a genuinely decentralized L1 blockchain solution, with autonomous smart contracts (can wake up with on-chain conditions), fully on-chain web hosting, high performance up to 10000 TPS, and true decentralization (Nakamoto coefficient > 1000). We are addressing the many issues we have seen with current blockchain related to centralization leading to hacks, abuses of power and censorship. Massa is going back to the roots of the Nakamoto's vision, with no compromise, enabling the true mass adoption of Web3 and trustless DeFi, gaming or governance applications.

NameMAS

RankNo.4156

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1 098 708 401,5612984

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.14257587712244194,2024-05-04

Lowest Price0.002790215712792051,2025-10-20

Public BlockchainMAS

IntroductionMassa offers a genuinely decentralized L1 blockchain solution, with autonomous smart contracts (can wake up with on-chain conditions), fully on-chain web hosting, high performance up to 10000 TPS, and true decentralization (Nakamoto coefficient > 1000). We are addressing the many issues we have seen with current blockchain related to centralization leading to hacks, abuses of power and censorship. Massa is going back to the roots of the Nakamoto's vision, with no compromise, enabling the true mass adoption of Web3 and trustless DeFi, gaming or governance applications.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.