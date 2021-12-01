MBOX

MOBOX is a platform where Gaming & Finance come together & create GameFi - where free to play & play to earn is a reality.

NameMBOX

RankNo.776

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.84%

Circulation Supply500,322,467

Max Supply550,322,467

Total Supply550,322,467

Circulation Rate0.9091%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High15.681913867928305,2021-12-01

Lowest Price0.029264024068788762,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMOBOX is a platform where Gaming & Finance come together & create GameFi - where free to play & play to earn is a reality.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Loading...