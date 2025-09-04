MCDX

McDonald’s xStock (MCDx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. MCDx tracks the price of McDonald's Corporation (the underlying). MCDx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of McDonald's Corporation, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameMCDX

RankNo.2209

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)105,226.24%

Circulation Supply2,928.14249344

Max Supply

Total Supply5,499.92035694

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High319.1120635657469,2025-09-04

Lowest Price293.2122259186859,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

