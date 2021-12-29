MCRT

Magic Craft is a Massive War and Conquest Play-To-Earn Multiplayer game launched on Binance Smart Chain, with an advanced guild system, taxes, and economy. Players may team up with each other and build clans to fight other clans on the platform.

NameMCRT

RankNo.2010

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply5,038,275,907

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply7,199,999,993

Circulation Rate0.5038%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09779986635067162,2021-12-29

Lowest Price0.00026156457953476,2025-11-12

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMagic Craft is a Massive War and Conquest Play-To-Earn Multiplayer game launched on Binance Smart Chain, with an advanced guild system, taxes, and economy. Players may team up with each other and build clans to fight other clans on the platform.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.