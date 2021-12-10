METAV

MetaVPad is a metaverse-themed launchpad that claims to be “building the metaverse, one block at a time.” MetaVPad sees the metaverse as the next generation of the internet and wants to democratize access to its future. It helps fuel, refine, and supercharge different projects building in the metaverse, from social networks over non-fungible token projects to blockchain-based infrastructure and interoperability protocols or even blockchain games.

NameMETAV

RankNo.6671

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply220,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9426878513314326,2021-12-10

Lowest Price0.000884221716696104,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

