Meta xStock (METAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. METAx tracks the price of Meta Platforms, Inc (the underlying). METAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Meta Platforms, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Loading...