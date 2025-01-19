MET

MetYa is an AI-driven Web3 dating platform that provides users with a safe and private dating experience through blockchain and decentralization. Our platform implements the concept of "socializing means profit" through social interaction mining. Our team has 12 years of experience in Web2 social networking and has created projects with hundreds of millions of users. In 2018, we entered Web3 and successfully introduced Web2 users to the Web3 ecosystem to empower users.

NameMET

RankNo.3305

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3026106966057054,2025-01-19

Lowest Price0.06088509988318206,2025-04-04

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

