MILLI

Born with a flash of inspiration and rooted in a bonded friendship. Milli is not just top speed, it's the general mindset for pole position!

NameMILLI

RankNo.1824

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply263,000,052,729

Max Supply299,792,458,000

Total Supply299,792,458,000

Circulation Rate0.8772%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000036365438368449,2024-03-16

Lowest Price0.00000033979712606,2024-03-01

Public BlockchainSEI

IntroductionBorn with a flash of inspiration and rooted in a bonded friendship. Milli is not just top speed, it's the general mindset for pole position!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.