MORI

The meme coin of Professor Moriarty. The ultimate villain and genius of the internet.

NameMORI

RankNo.774

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.83%

Circulation Supply800,007,985

Max Supply999,999,999

Total Supply999,998,186

Circulation Rate0.8%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.20062000753120068,2025-07-06

Lowest Price0.02241657164171012,2025-06-27

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe meme coin of Professor Moriarty. The ultimate villain and genius of the internet.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
MORI/USDT
MORI COIN
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (MORI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MORI/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (MORI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...