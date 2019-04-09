MTV

MultiVAC is High-Throughput Flexible Blockchain Platform based on Trusted Sharding Computation. It’s a next-generation public blockchain platform built for integration with large-scale decentralized applications (dApps). MultiVAC is developing the world’s first fast, efficient, and fully sharded blockchain with sharding for not only computation but also transmission and storage, maximizing throughput while maintaining decentralization and without sacrificing security. MultiVAC pioneers flexibility for DApps to trade off freely on the impossible CAP triangle between decentralization, performance and security, supporting large-scale decentralized commercial applications for complex and diverse business requirements.

NameMTV

RankNo.2047

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply3,587,369,426.402686

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-04-09 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.006 USDT

All-Time High0.029173896178550714,2021-10-27

Lowest Price0.000147627103478,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

