MX

MX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, its main purpose is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings.

NameMX

RankNo.181

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)23.55%

Circulation Supply92,456,834

Max Supply413,787,834

Total Supply411,206,834

Circulation Rate0.2234%

Issue Date2018-06-30 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0092 USDT

All-Time High5.85335603455073,2024-04-09

Lowest Price0.0420566690384,2019-11-25

Public BlockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.