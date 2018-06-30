MX

MX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, its main purpose is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings.

NameMX

RankNo.181

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%23,55

Circulation Supply92.456.834

Max Supply413.787.834

Total Supply411.206.834

Circulation Rate0.2234%

Issue Date2018-06-30 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0,0092 USDT

All-Time High5.85335603455073,2024-04-09

Lowest Price0.0420566690384,2019-11-25

Public BlockchainETH

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.