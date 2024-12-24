MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

NameMYSTERY

RankNo.2798

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply420,690,000,000,000

Max Supply420,690,000,000,000

Total Supply420,690,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Lowest Price0.000000000513822998,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

