Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. With Nabox, users are able to utilize their digital assets across chains at the click of a button. With this, we hope to be the enabler of high performance blockchains, allowing their closer integration to the Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure.

NameNABOX

RankNo.2367

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply208,614,091,935.19

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2086%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000375839325844436,2021-11-28

Lowest Price0.000001572508954823,2025-04-20

Public BlockchainBSC

