NAI

Nuklai is a collaborative data sharing network that allows organizations and individuals to thrive in next-generation data economies facilitating the rapidly increasing need of data to empower the next era of AI.

NameNAI

RankNo.4540

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply9,554,519,024.23

Total Supply4,250,435,767

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07674626545446994,2024-04-19

Lowest Price0.000587770819359599,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionNuklai is a collaborative data sharing network that allows organizations and individuals to thrive in next-generation data economies facilitating the rapidly increasing need of data to empower the next era of AI.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.