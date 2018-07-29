NIM

Nimiq is a secure and censorship-resistant payment protocol, native to the web. By combining multiple payment networks via cross-chain atomic swaps, Nimiq is becoming the most widely accepted crypto in the world.

NameNIM

RankNo.1166

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply13,589,072,880.57893

Max Supply21,000,000,000

Total Supply13,589,072,880.57893

Circulation Rate0.647%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03470170125365257,2018-07-29

Lowest Price0.000283365354978,2020-01-02

Public BlockchainNIMIQ

