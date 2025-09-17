NIZA

Niza Global (NIZA) is a digital asset designed to power a secure, transparent, and user-friendly ecosystem. Built with strong utility, NIZA enables seamless trading, staking, and participation across the Niza Global platform, ensuring accessibility for both retail and institutional users. Backed by Niza Labs and a growing global community, Niza Global focuses on delivering long-term value and real-world applications. The token is listed on top exchanges, ensuring strong liquidity and trust within the global market.

NameNIZA

RankNo.3768

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,150,000,000

Total Supply1,150,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2146230559763992,2025-09-23

Lowest Price0.000028314541016169,2025-09-17

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

