NOM

Nomina is the first unified trading platform for perpetual future DEXs. Our trading terminal enables users to outperform the market using pre-built advanced strategies — all found in one place.

NameNOM

RankNo.564

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.72%

Circulation Supply2,900,000,000

Max Supply7,500,000,000

Total Supply7,500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3866%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.061215281682652715,2025-09-29

Lowest Price0.006899363039322475,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

