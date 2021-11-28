NUM

The vision of Numbers Protocol is to create an ecosystem where photos (encompassing both images and videos) matter by leveraging proofs, integrity records and data provenance to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos in the network. Participants, such as verifiers and other network operators can get rewards by providing services to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos.

NameNUM

RankNo.1199

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.10%

Circulation Supply843,552,333

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply853,615,317

Circulation Rate0.8435%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.5431169107978384,2021-11-28

Lowest Price0.00816552001217669,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

