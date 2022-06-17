OGY

OGY is the native token of the ORIGYN Foundation, which provides the utility of access to the platform where ORIGYN certificates are minted, referenced and transacted. OGY is necessary to create and transact certificates of authenticity, the core service of the platform. Tokens are also required to vote in the governance of ORIGYN.

NameOGY

RankNo.1001

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply7,828,640,875

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,415,928,549.598547

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04584611512274245,2022-06-17

Lowest Price0.001419935788536551,2025-10-11

Public BlockchainOGY2

IntroductionOGY is the native token of the ORIGYN Foundation, which provides the utility of access to the platform where ORIGYN certificates are minted, referenced and transacted. OGY is necessary to create and transact certificates of authenticity, the core service of the platform. Tokens are also required to vote in the governance of ORIGYN.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
OGY/USDT
ORIGYN
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (OGY)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
OGY/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (OGY)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...