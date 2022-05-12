OG

OG Fan Token (OG) is an equity-based token that gives OG global fans the collective decision-making power through the Socios platform. Tokens are similar to membership tickets, and users who hold tokens will have the opportunity to receive multiple rewards such as exclusive rewards and club identity recognition. OG fan token holders can participate in all OG voting on smart contracts through OG, and can interact on the Socios platform (participate in voting, knowledge contests, communicate with other users, etc.) and win corresponding rewards.

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.