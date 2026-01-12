PDDON

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

NamePDDON

RankNo.2200

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,148.63%

Circulation Supply7,493.38530573

Max Supply0

Total Supply13,635.35765229

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High122.44375708013123,2026-01-12

Lowest Price106.13005453976893,2026-01-15

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

