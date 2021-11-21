PEOPLE

ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction.

NamePEOPLE

RankNo.439

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,48%

Circulation Supply5 060 137 334,7

Max Supply0

Total Supply5 060 137 334,7

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1851931054831471,2021-12-23

Lowest Price0.000709875438770561,2021-11-21

Public BlockchainETH

ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

PEOPLE/USDT
ConstitutionDAO
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PEOPLE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
