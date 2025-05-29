PEPU

Welcome to the world of PEPE Unchained, where the legend of Pepe meets the cutting-edge technology of Layer 2 blockchain. Prepare to experience double the staking rewards, double the Pepe, and 100X the fun!

NamePEPU

RankNo.1446

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply10,556,824,510

Max Supply16,000,000,000

Total Supply16,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6598%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002805624327262823,2025-05-29

Lowest Price0.000412917773405935,2025-09-22

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

PEPU/USDT
Pepe Unchained
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PEPU)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
