PERP

Perpetual Protocol is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM). Traders can trade with vAMMs directly without the need for counterparties. PERP holders can become stakers by staking the PERP tokens in exchange for a portion of the transaction fees plus the staking rewards.

NamePERP

RankNo.1189

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)15.62%

Circulation Supply66,002,156.95

Max Supply0

Total Supply150,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High24.84327338,2021-08-30

Lowest Price0.10668982935035279,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

