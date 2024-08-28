PHIL

Phil Token ($PHIL) is a community-driven memecoin focused on trust and collaboration. Created by an experienced developer, $PHIL aims to bring more transparency and secure partnerships in the memecoin space. The goal is to unite the top 50 memecoins and build a stronger, more connected crypto community.

NamePHIL

RankNo.2107

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13398033787343533,2024-08-28

Lowest Price0.000976566243739939,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

Phil Token ($PHIL) is a community-driven memecoin focused on trust and collaboration. Created by an experienced developer, $PHIL aims to bring more transparency and secure partnerships in the memecoin space. The goal is to unite the top 50 memecoins and build a stronger, more connected crypto community.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
