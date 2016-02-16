PIVX

PIVX is a community driven DAO, with a focus on optional privacy with the first ever implementation of zk-SNARKS into a Proof of Stake blockchain. PIVX works with a mindset for regulatory compliance, and to scale and maintain efficient transaction speeds, which makes PIVX an ideal choice for traditional payments.

NamePIVX

RankNo.938

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.98%

Circulation Supply97,380,059.59376596

Max Supply0

Total Supply97,380,059.59376596

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High14.558699607849121,2018-01-23

Lowest Price0.000421967008151114,2016-02-16

Public BlockchainPIVX

IntroductionPIVX is a community driven DAO, with a focus on optional privacy with the first ever implementation of zk-SNARKS into a Proof of Stake blockchain. PIVX works with a mindset for regulatory compliance, and to scale and maintain efficient transaction speeds, which makes PIVX an ideal choice for traditional payments.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
PIVX/USDT
PIVX
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PIVX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
PIVX/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PIVX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...