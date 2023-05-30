PLANET

$PLANET is on the way to make this planet a better place by having an awesome community of GOATs.

NamePLANET

RankNo.2576

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply851,450,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000,010

Total Supply1,000,000,000,010

Circulation Rate0.8514%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High998.7435443426136,2025-11-03

Lowest Price0.000000004892663576,2023-05-30

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction$PLANET is on the way to make this planet a better place by having an awesome community of GOATs.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.