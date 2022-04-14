PLAY

PlaysOut is the high-performance publishing infrastructure powering the future of embedded gaming. Built for the superapp era, it enables developers to launch and scale thousands of mini-games globally through a single, seamless integration. By turning high-traffic apps into interactive gaming environments, PlaysOut boosts engagement, retention and monetization. Its open, interoperable architecture bridges Web2 and Web3, supporting ecosystem collaboration and delivering next-gen digital experiences without friction or fragmented systems. PlaysOut is a growth engine for interactive entertainment, where every tap unlocks value and every game pushes the on-chain economy forward.

NamePLAY

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

