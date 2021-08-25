PNG

Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap, features a native governance token called PNG that is fully community distributed and is capable of trading all tokens issued on Ethereum and Avalanche.

NamePNG

RankNo.918

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.39%

Circulation Supply224,373,971

Max Supply230,000,000

Total Supply230,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9755%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.98749156,2021-08-25

Lowest Price0.010871739675202628,2023-10-24

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

