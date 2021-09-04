POLIS

Star Atlas is a virtual gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state-of-the-art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies

NamePOLIS

RankNo.993

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply310,085,826.5658

Max Supply0

Total Supply360,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High19.23019625,2021-09-04

Lowest Price0.0371783389882422,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionStar Atlas is a virtual gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state-of-the-art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.