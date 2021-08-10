PSG

The Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a utility token that gives Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (“Paris Saint-Germain”) fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services.

NamePSG

RankNo.1037

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)36.27%

Circulation Supply12,127,635

Max Supply0

Total Supply19,890,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High61.23039646,2021-08-10

Lowest Price0.5370503322959178,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainNONE

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

