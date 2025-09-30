PUPPIES1

In a world where dogs once ruled,a new era dawns—the Age of Puppies. Endorsed by Elon,Let the dogs rest. The $Puppies are taking over.

NamePUPPIES1

RankNo.4061

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply420,690,000,000,000,000

Total Supply420,690,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000339902443,2025-10-24

Lowest Price0.000000000000316317,2025-09-30

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionIn a world where dogs once ruled,a new era dawns—the Age of Puppies. Endorsed by Elon,Let the dogs rest. The $Puppies are taking over.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.