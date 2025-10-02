PUP

PUP is a meme coin centered on dog and Binance visual associations, turning BNB upside down to form PUP.

NamePUP

RankNo.1457

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.18%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.031040685718077,2025-10-08

Lowest Price0.000095540290490576,2025-10-02

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

