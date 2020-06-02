PXP

PointPay is a new trading platform that provides businesses and individual traders with Low commissions, Multi-Support, Strong Security, and Open API.

NamePXP

RankNo.2655

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.27%

Circulation Supply30,000,000

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.148950667904,2020-06-02

Lowest Price0.0051718325433586,2023-11-19

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionPointPay is a new trading platform that provides businesses and individual traders with Low commissions, Multi-Support, Strong Security, and Open API.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.