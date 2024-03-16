PYTH

The Pyth Network is the largest and fastest-growing first-party oracle network. Pyth delivers real-time market data to financial dApps across 40+ blockchains and provides 350+ low-latency price feeds across cryptocurrencies, equities, ETFs, FX pairs, and commodities. Pyth connects high-fidelity market data from the world’s largest professional traders and exchanges to any smart contract, anywhere.

NamePYTH

RankNo.96

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.58%

Circulation Supply5,749,982,981.473642

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,999,982,981.473642

Circulation Rate0.5749%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.150148439943238,2024-03-16

Lowest Price0.05634958524202685,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ELIZAOS Euphoria
PYTH/USDT
Pyth Network
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PYTH)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
