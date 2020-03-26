QBX

The qiibee foundation is building the decentralized payment infrastructure for the $500bn rewards economy, fueled by the $QBX. The vision is to position loyalty currencies as one of the top three global payment methods. The qiibee foundation offers a decentralized payment infrastructure - known as the qiibee Rewards Chain - that enables businesses and consumers to trade loyalty currencies and enrich them with more liquidity.The $QBX is used as the gas to trigger transactions connected to creating, earning, spending and exchanging loyalty tokens and loyalty NFTs on the qiibee Rewards Chain.

NameQBX

RankNo.4509

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,380,392,157

Total Supply1,380,392,157

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08760081068995437,2024-12-12

Lowest Price0.000335534475649,2020-03-26

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe qiibee foundation is building the decentralized payment infrastructure for the $500bn rewards economy, fueled by the $QBX. The vision is to position loyalty currencies as one of the top three global payment methods. The qiibee foundation offers a decentralized payment infrastructure - known as the qiibee Rewards Chain - that enables businesses and consumers to trade loyalty currencies and enrich them with more liquidity.The $QBX is used as the gas to trigger transactions connected to creating, earning, spending and exchanging loyalty tokens and loyalty NFTs on the qiibee Rewards Chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.