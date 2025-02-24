QUAI

Quai Network is a scalable and programmable Proof-of-Work blockchain designed to serve as a new global monetary system. By merging currency with energy, Quai delivers the world’s first decentralized energy dollar. Quai leverages a next-generation Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Entropy-Minima to eliminate block contention and provide lightning fast finality. Quai Network provides the infrastructure needed to support global-scale operations without sacrificing core blockchain principles, enabling throughput of up to 50,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization and security.

NameQUAI

RankNo.832

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply782,484,457

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.36397187462317904,2025-02-24

Lowest Price0.021577303719851764,2025-11-06

Public BlockchainQUAI

