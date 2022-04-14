RALPH

The token is named after Ralph Wiggum from The Simpsons, personifying the character as a memecoin and leveraging BagsApp’s creator-fee mechanism to raise funds quickly on both BNB and SOL. The narrative centers on character memes and creator revenue sharing rather than long-term products.

NameRALPH

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

