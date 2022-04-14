RCADE

The RCADE Network is a decentralized blockchain redefining media, entertainment, and gaming. Decentralised infrastructure forms the backbone of our ecosystem, with player-powered RCADE Nodes at its heart. Initial node deployment phases provide decentralised storage capabilities, ensuring reliability, data integrity, and censorship resistance across games. In recognition of their critical role, node operators will be rewarded with significant $RCADE incentives, ensuring sustained engagement, operational longevity, and alignment of interests within the ecosystem. Get ready to power the network.

NameRCADE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply40,000,000,000

Total Supply40,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionThe RCADE Network is a decentralized blockchain redefining media, entertainment, and gaming. Decentralised infrastructure forms the backbone of our ecosystem, with player-powered RCADE Nodes at its heart. Initial node deployment phases provide decentralised storage capabilities, ensuring reliability, data integrity, and censorship resistance across games. In recognition of their critical role, node operators will be rewarded with significant $RCADE incentives, ensuring sustained engagement, operational longevity, and alignment of interests within the ecosystem. Get ready to power the network.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
RCADE/USDT
RCADE
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (RCADE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
RCADE/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (RCADE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...