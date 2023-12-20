RDEX

Orders.Exchange is the first fully-architected order book decentralised exchange on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It combines the Ordinals protocol, PSBT technology, Bitcoin scripts, and the Nostr protocol to create the world's first complete trading system and liquidity pool solution based on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It has independently written the NIP protocol, which allows user orders to circulate among different DEXs, and is actively promoting the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem and exploring the boundaries of Bitcoin DeFi.

NameRDEX

RankNo.7592

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7833980357218282,2023-12-20

Lowest Price0.000530588222957301,2025-06-12

Public BlockchainBRC20

IntroductionOrders.Exchange is the first fully-architected order book decentralised exchange on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It combines the Ordinals protocol, PSBT technology, Bitcoin scripts, and the Nostr protocol to create the world's first complete trading system and liquidity pool solution based on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It has independently written the NIP protocol, which allows user orders to circulate among different DEXs, and is actively promoting the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem and exploring the boundaries of Bitcoin DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.